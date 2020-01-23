9 World Class entities file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Global  

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Nate Paul's World Class Holdings continues to use bankruptcy as a bludgeon to fend off lenders trying to foreclose on its properties. In the past two days, nine entities controlled by World Class have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Austin-based real estate firm has increasingly relied on bankruptcy as a legal tool to give itself breathing room and potentially find a way out of default on multiple loans. On Feb. 3, eight World Class entities filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware.…
