Why Bonamici won't sit out State of the Union and invited a health care advocate
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici is among a large contingent of House Democrats who have invited health care advocates as their guests at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address, a day before his expected acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial. The Democrat from Beaverton will be joined by Serena Cruz, executive director of the Virginia Garcia Memorial Foundation in Hillsboro. Virginia Garcia runs federally qualified health centers in rural Washington County and a mobile health unit to…