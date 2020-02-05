Global  

United Airlines cuts Bay Area flights from Seattle-area airport

bizjournals Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
United Airlines is dropping flights from Paine Field in Everett, Washington, to the Bay Area, citing a lack of demand for the service at the Snohomish County airport. "We continuously review demand for travel in markets across the U.S. and we determined that we will discontinue service between San Francisco and Everett, effective March 5," United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said in an emailed statement. United is increasing its flight service between Paine Field and Denver, one of the Chicago-based…
