Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Peloton, Flywheel Settle Legal Disputes over Fitness Bike Tech

Peloton, Flywheel Settle Legal Disputes over Fitness Bike Tech

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Peloton Interactive Inc., the maker of popular at-home fitness bikes, said Tuesday it has settled legal disputes with Flywheel Sports Inc. over alleged technology theft and patents considered important to success in the growing boutique fitness industry.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Flywheel admits its streaming bikes copied Peloton’s technology

Flywheel admits its streaming bikes copied Peloton’s technologyPeloton and Flywheel have agreed to settle their legal disputes over claims that Flywheel copied Peloton’s patented technology, according to a Texas court...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.