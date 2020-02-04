Peloton, Flywheel Settle Legal Disputes over Fitness Bike Tech Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Peloton Interactive Inc., the maker of popular at-home fitness bikes, said Tuesday it has settled legal disputes with Flywheel Sports Inc. over alleged technology theft and patents considered important to success in the growing boutique fitness industry. 👓 View full article

