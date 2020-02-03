Global  

Macy's closing 125 stores, cutting 2,000 jobs

bizjournals Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Retail giant Macy's Inc. is closing 125 stores and culling 10% of its corporate workforce, representing 2,000 jobs. Following closely on the heels that Macy's (NYSE: M) is abandoning its Cincinnati headquarters in favor of New York, the department store giant announced that it will be closing 125 stores over the next three years, which includes the 29 stores announced earlier this year. Those stores represent about $1.4 billion in annual sales. The announcement comes 16 hours before Macy's is scheduled…
Shrinking icon: US giant Macy's closing 125 stores and laying off 2,000 employees

The 161-year-old US department store chain is closing about a fifth of its stores as sales continue to plummet.
The Age

Macy’s closing 125 more stores over next three years, futures of 14 Colorado locations uncertain

Macy's will continue to shed real estate as the struggling department store chain seeks to keep its head above water in an increasingly online world.
Denver Post


