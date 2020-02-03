Macy's closing 125 stores, cutting 2,000 jobs

Retail giant Macy's Inc. is closing 125 stores and culling 10% of its corporate workforce, representing 2,000 jobs. Following closely on the heels that Macy's (NYSE: M) is abandoning its Cincinnati headquarters in favor of New York, the department store giant announced that it will be closing 125 stores over the next three years, which includes the 29 stores announced earlier this year. Those stores represent about $1.4 billion in annual sales. The announcement comes 16 hours before Macy's is scheduled…

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Asheville-based Earth Fare to close all stores The Asheville-based natural and organic grocery store and supermarket Earth Fare announced Monday that it will close all of its stores and begin inventory liquidation sales at all outlets. Credit: WYFF Duration: 00:56Published 2 hours ago Macy's to close corporate headquarters in Cincinnati in massive restructuring Macy's Inc. will close its corporate headquarters in downtown Cincinnati as part of a massive restructuring that includes the elimination of 2,000 corporate jobs and the closure of 125 stores in the.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:29Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Shrinking icon: US giant Macy's closing 125 stores and laying off 2,000 employees The 161-year-old US department store chain is closing about a fifth of its stores as sales continue to plummet.

The Age 4 hours ago



Macy’s closing 125 more stores over next three years, futures of 14 Colorado locations uncertain Macy's will continue to shed real estate as the struggling department store chain seeks to keep its head above water in an increasingly online world.

Denver Post 3 hours ago





Tweets about this