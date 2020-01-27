Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Coronavirus outbreak to drive retreat to safe-haven currencies - Reuters poll

Coronavirus outbreak to drive retreat to safe-haven currencies - Reuters poll

Reuters India Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The coronavirus outbreak grabbing the world's attention and which has likely wreaked havoc on its second-largest economy is set to give safe-haven currencies another lift over the coming month, a Reuters poll of market strategists found.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Wall Street jumps as China measures soothe virus worries

Wall Street jumps as China measures soothe virus worries 01:28

 The Nasdaq hit a record high Tuesday and the S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day gain in about six months as fears of an economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after China's central bank intervened. Fred Katayama reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Global shares rebound as China markets stabilise [Video]Global shares rebound as China markets stabilise

World markets bounced on Tuesday, with Chinese stocks reversing some of a previous coronavirus-related plunge amid official efforts to soothe nerves over the spreading outbreak, though sentiment..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Brace for more volatility amid coronavirus outbreak -Jim Awad [Video]Brace for more volatility amid coronavirus outbreak -Jim Awad

Jim Awad of Clearstead Advisors told Reuters&apos; Yahaira Jacquez that he expects stock market volatility to continue as investors assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oil Extends Plunge On Coronavirus Fears

Oil prices extended losses early on Monday, slumping to nearly four-month lows amid fears that the Chinese coronavirus outbreak will slow China’s economic...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •The Verge

Gold inches higher as Fed flags risks from virus outbreak

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair's remarks that the new coronavirus outbreak could impact China's economy in the short...
Reuters India Also reported by •MacRumours.comThe Verge

Tweets about this

reutersHariG

Hari Kishan Coronavirus outbreak to drive retreat to safe-haven currencies - Reuters poll @ReutersPolls https://t.co/RQivoT5rTe 1 hour ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Coronavirus outbreak to drive retreat to safe-haven currencies - Reuters poll https://t.co/0mSwm5atdN https://t.co/xM47ErdGPQ 2 hours ago

EINForexNews

EIN FOREX Trading Coronavirus outbreak to drive retreat to safe-haven currencies https://t.co/oHgGxecK6r 3 hours ago

hacommoditynews

Renton Campoy Coronavirus outbreak to drive retreat to safe-haven currencies: Reuters poll https://t.co/mMlqnKRUXy https://t.co/DVZYCdfzxd 3 hours ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Coronavirus outbreak to drive retreat to safe-haven currencies - Reuters poll https://t.co/5Kuxkxtuxy 3 hours ago

Business_UKnews

BusinessUK Newslocker Coronavirus outbreak to drive retreat to safe-haven currencies - Reuters poll #Business https://t.co/AdMYbVmhjn 4 hours ago

PopescuCo

🇪🇺 🇲🇨🇨🇭Dan Popescu 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇷🇴 Coronavirus outbreak to drive retreat to safe-haven currencies: Reuters poll https://t.co/vWulgcklSy via @Reuters https://t.co/adqe1x2jQh 4 hours ago

FinanzLinksWELT

FinanzLinksECONOMY Coronavirus outbreak to drive retreat to safe-haven currencies: Reuters poll https://t.co/6B9pjyp3MY INVESTINGcom 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.