Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Rockstar Games founder Dan Houser leaves studio

Rockstar Games founder Dan Houser leaves studio

BBC News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Dan Houser founded the studio behind Grand Theft Auto with his brother in 1998.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

A cofounder of the studio behind 'Grand Theft Auto' and 'Red Dead Redemption' is leaving the company

A cofounder of the studio behind 'Grand Theft Auto' and 'Red Dead Redemption' is leaving the company· *Rockstar Games cofounder Dan Houser will leave the company in March, according to an SEC filing from Rockstar's parent company, Take-two Interactive...
Business Insider Also reported by •engadget

Tweets about this

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Rockstar Games founder Dan Houser leaves studio https://t.co/OyvFtsZKLQ https://t.co/Gz1D4nQxKq 16 seconds ago

Jacob_Mtz16

Jacob Mtz RT @GTAonlineNews: BREAKING: Rockstar Games Co-Founder Dan Houser to Leave In March 2020 https://t.co/eWcjm38MGX 37 seconds ago

GabrielSloyer

Gabriel Sloyer RT @rclark98: Thank you Dan Houser for being a pivotal change to the landscape of gaming. I look forward to all of the stories you have yet… 41 seconds ago

am__dias

marda RT @IGN: Rockstar Vice President, co-founder and Red Dead Redemption head writer Dan Houser is leaving the company. https://t.co/3fU8Onr4ks… 1 minute ago

noobfeed

NoobFeed Co-Founder of Rockstar Games Dan Houser Leaves the Company. https://t.co/YX00M7tm3p @RockstarGames… https://t.co/jOwuAgCiXT 2 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Rockstar Games founder Dan Houser leaves studio https://t.co/z36FRVhCv1 https://t.co/2wHO2TZvo6 3 minutes ago

genphys

General Physics Lab Rockstar Games founder Dan Houser leaves studio - BBC News - +GENERAL PHYSICS LABORATORY (GPL) Rockstar Games foun… https://t.co/y9gBJSuLu4 4 minutes ago

Notification4Me

Christopher RT @GTAonlineNews: Take-Two Interactive after-hours stock has dropped after the company announced the departure of Rockstar Games co-founde… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.