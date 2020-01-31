Global  

U.S. Bank to lay off 62 Milwaukee employees as it eliminates lockbox service

bizjournals Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
U.S. Bank will eliminate 62 positions at its downtown Milwaukee tower as the company discontinues its retail lockbox service and processing. The Minneapolis-based bank announced plans early last year to eliminate the service. A mass layoff notice filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development shows the bank finalized the details of its plans to terminate related positions. The 62 affected employees will be terminated from their roles at the U.S. Bank Center, 777 E. Wisconsin Ave.,…
