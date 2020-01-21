Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Vodafone posts 0.8% third-quarter growth, driven by South Africa

Vodafone posts 0.8% third-quarter growth, driven by South Africa

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Vodafone reported organic service revenue growth of 0.8% in the third quarter on Wednesday, an uptick from the second, helped by continued recovery in South Africa.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Africa considers nationalising central bank [Video]South Africa considers nationalising central bank

President Cyril Ramaphosa is under pressure to revive investor confidence and boost economic growth.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

World in Pictures: Sport [Video]World in Pictures: Sport

Some of the best images from the past week taken by Reuters photographers across the globe and selected by our editors.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England in South Africa: Tourists win third ODI by two wickets to draw series

England secure a 1-1 series draw with South Africa by beating the hosts by three wickets in the third one-day international in Johannesburg.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.