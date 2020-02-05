Macy's To Close 125 Stores; Cut 2000 Jobs

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Department store chain Macy's announced its plan to close 125 stores over the next three years and to cut around 2000 jobs as it struggles to boost its sales amid a weakening retail climate. For the year 2020, Macy's anticipates negative comparable sales and weak net sales. With the new initiatives, the retailer expects to annually save about $1.5 billion, to be fully realized by year-end 2022.
