Macy's To Close 125 Stores; Cut 2000 Jobs

RTTNews Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Department store chain Macy's announced its plan to close 125 stores over the next three years and to cut around 2000 jobs as it struggles to boost its sales amid a weakening retail climate. For the year 2020, Macy's anticipates negative comparable sales and weak net sales. With the new initiatives, the retailer expects to annually save about $1.5 billion, to be fully realized by year-end 2022.
News video: Macy's Is Cutting Thousands of Jobs and Shutting Down 125 Stores

Macy's Is Cutting Thousands of Jobs and Shutting Down 125 Stores 01:04

 Macy's Is Cutting Thousands of Jobs and Shutting Down 125 Stores Nearly 2,000 corporate jobs will be slashed, which is about nine percent of the branch. Macy's also says that the store closings will take place during the next three years. The changes stem from the company's future plans to enhance...

Macy's To Close 125 Stores In Next Three Years, Two In South Florida [Video]Macy's To Close 125 Stores In Next Three Years, Two In South Florida

Macy’s will close roughly 125 stores over the next three years and two South Florida stores are on the chopping block. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:23Published

Macy's Will Close 125 Stores In The Next 3 Years [Video]Macy's Will Close 125 Stores In The Next 3 Years

Macy's also announced it will begin testing a new smaller store format called "Market by Macy's."

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published


Macy's To Close 125 Stores, Lay Off 2,000 Corporate Employees

Macy's To Close 125 Stores, Lay Off 2,000 Corporate EmployeesWatch VideoMacy's will eliminate thousands of jobs and shutter over 100 stores in an attempt to position itself for growth. The company announced...
Newsy Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattlePI.combizjournalsWorldNewsReutersNPRazcentral.com

Retail giant Macy's announces massive cuts

The largest department store chain in America is closing 125 stores and cutting 2,000 jobs. Macy’s is making the cuts in an effort to end a yearslong slump,...
CBS News


