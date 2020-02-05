Macy's To Close 125 Stores; Cut 2000 Jobs

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Department store chain Macy's announced its plan to close 125 stores over the next three years and to cut around 2000 jobs as it struggles to boost its sales amid a weakening retail climate. For the year 2020, Macy's anticipates negative comparable sales and weak net sales. With the new initiatives, the retailer expects to annually save about $1.5 billion, to be fully realized by year-end 2022. 👓 View full article

