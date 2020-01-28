Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Vodafone to remove Huawei from core of European network

Vodafone to remove Huawei from core of European network

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Vodafone will remove Huawei technology from the core of its European networks following Britain's decision to restrict the Chinese company's role in 5G and new EU guidelines on the firm's equipment, Chief Executive Nick Read said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Vodafone to remove Huawei from core of Europe network

Vodafone to remove Huawei from core of Europe network 00:56

 Vodafone says it will remove Huawei technology from the core of its European network following the UK&apos;s decision to limit any role for the Chinese firm in building 5G systems. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Vodafone to take £169m hit on stripping out Huawei from EU core network

Vodafone has said it will remove Huawei systems from its sensitive “core” networks in Europe at a cost of around 200 million euros (£169 million) in the...
Belfast Telegraph

Alert: UK government says China's Huawei can participate in high-speed wireless network but will be excluded from "core" parts.

LONDON (AP) — UK government says China's Huawei can participate in high-speed wireless network but will be excluded from "core" parts.
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.