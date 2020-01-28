Vodafone to remove Huawei from core of European network

Vodafone will remove Huawei technology from the core of its European networks following Britain's decision to restrict the Chinese company's role in 5G and new EU guidelines on the firm's equipment, Chief Executive Nick Read said.



Vodafone to take £169m hit on stripping out Huawei from EU core network Vodafone has said it will remove Huawei systems from its sensitive "core" networks in Europe at a cost of around 200 million euros (£169 million) in the...

Belfast Telegraph 10 hours ago



Alert: UK government says China's Huawei can participate in high-speed wireless network but will be excluded from "core" parts. LONDON (AP) — UK government says China's Huawei can participate in high-speed wireless network but will be excluded from "core" parts.

SeattlePI.com 1 week ago



