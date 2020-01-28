Edmunds: Are diesel engines on light duty trucks worth it?

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Once exclusive to heavy-duty pickup trucks, diesel-powered engines have recently come to full-size light-duty trucks as well. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 are among the most popular vehicles sold in America, and each one now offers a diesel engine. But is it worth getting a diesel in a truck that isn't meant for heavy-duty use?



Diesel-powered engines for pickup trucks typically offer big gains in fuel economy, towing capability and driving range compared to regular gas-powered engines. But there's a catch: They cost thousands of dollars more than their gas engine counterparts. Figuring out whether it's money well spent can be difficult, especially when a gasoline V8 might work just as well for most light-duty truck shoppers' needs.



Edmunds compared each truck's maximum potential towing capacity and maximum potential fuel efficiency with gasoline engines versus the diesels. Just know that real-world fuel economy results will vary based on your particular truck's configuration and use. Fuel costs in your area will also play a part in the decision.



RAM 1500



The standard engine in the 2020 Ram 1500 is a 3.6-liter V6. The V6's top EPA estimate is 22 mpg combined (20 city/25 highway). Maximum towing capacity with the V6 is 7,710 pounds.



The 3.0-liter diesel engine adds $4,995 to the price tag, which is considerable, but maximum towing capacity nearly doubles to 12,560 pounds. Fuel economy gets a significant increase too, with an EPA estimate of 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway).



The other optional engine in the lineup, Ram's available 5.7-liter V8, can tow a little more than the diesel ― 12,750 pounds ― but it gets an EPA estimate of just 19 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway) and requires mid-grade gasoline.



