Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Edmunds: Are diesel engines on light duty trucks worth it?

Edmunds: Are diesel engines on light duty trucks worth it?

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Once exclusive to heavy-duty pickup trucks, diesel-powered engines have recently come to full-size light-duty trucks as well. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 are among the most popular vehicles sold in America, and each one now offers a diesel engine. But is it worth getting a diesel in a truck that isn't meant for heavy-duty use?

Diesel-powered engines for pickup trucks typically offer big gains in fuel economy, towing capability and driving range compared to regular gas-powered engines. But there's a catch: They cost thousands of dollars more than their gas engine counterparts. Figuring out whether it's money well spent can be difficult, especially when a gasoline V8 might work just as well for most light-duty truck shoppers' needs.

Edmunds compared each truck's maximum potential towing capacity and maximum potential fuel efficiency with gasoline engines versus the diesels. Just know that real-world fuel economy results will vary based on your particular truck's configuration and use. Fuel costs in your area will also play a part in the decision.

RAM 1500

The standard engine in the 2020 Ram 1500 is a 3.6-liter V6. The V6's top EPA estimate is 22 mpg combined (20 city/25 highway). Maximum towing capacity with the V6 is 7,710 pounds.

The 3.0-liter diesel engine adds $4,995 to the price tag, which is considerable, but maximum towing capacity nearly doubles to 12,560 pounds. Fuel economy gets a significant increase too, with an EPA estimate of 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway).

The other optional engine in the lineup, Ram's available 5.7-liter V8, can tow a little more than the diesel ― 12,750 pounds ― but it gets an EPA estimate of just 19 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway) and requires mid-grade gasoline.

Verdict: The gains in fuel economy...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Nissan TITAN XD Platinum Reserve Preview [Video]2020 Nissan TITAN XD Platinum Reserve Preview

Following the successful launch of the redesigned 2020 Nissan TITAN full-size pickup, the powerful 2020 TITAN XD takes its turn in the spotlight with a full slate of upgrades and enhancements for the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:37Published

2020 Nissan TITAN XD PRO-4X Driving Video [Video]2020 Nissan TITAN XD PRO-4X Driving Video

Following the successful launch of the redesigned 2020 Nissan TITAN full-size pickup, the powerful 2020 TITAN XD takes its turn in the spotlight with a full slate of upgrades and enhancements for the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Miners Eye New Tech To Cut Diesel Dependence

Diesel genset efficiency optimization is sparking interest among miners, a new report by THEnergy reveals. The approach is based on conventional steam turbine...
OilPrice.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.