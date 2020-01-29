Global  

Macy's closing 125 stores, cutting 2,000 jobs

bizjournals Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Retail giant Macy's Inc. is closing 125 stores and culling 10% of its corporate workforce, representing 2,000 jobs. Following closely on the heels that Macy's (NYSE: M) is abandoning its Cincinnati headquarters, the department store giant announced that it will be closing 125 stores over the next three years, which includes the 29 stores announced earlier this year. Those stores represent about $1.4 billion in annual sales. The announcement comes 16 hours before Macy's is scheduled to host an Investor…
Macy's closing 96 additional stores, cutting 2,000 jobs

Retail giant Macy's Inc. is closing 125 stores and culling 10% of its corporate workforce, representing 2,000 jobs. Following closely on the heels that Macy's...
