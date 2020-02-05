SUVs and crossovers remain hot as Honda enters 2020

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Honda Motor Co. opened 2020 the same way it closed 2019 — with record light truck sales. Though the automaker, which bases much of its North American operations in Marysville, saw its January sales dip 4.3% to 101,625 units, its portfolio of sport-utility vehicles, crossovers and other non-cars increased 0.9% to a record 59,254 units in the first month of the year. The biggest gainers for the company were the HR-V, which jumped 25% to 7,457 units and the Ridgeline pickup, which was up 57% to… 👓 View full article

