Alert: US trade deficit drops for first time in six years, sliding 1.7% to $616.8 billion

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit drops for first time in six years, sliding 1.7% to $616.8 billion.
News video: U.S. trade deficit shrinks for first time in six years

U.S. trade deficit shrinks for first time in six years 01:07

 The U.S. trade deficit fell for the first time in six years in 2019 as the White House&apos;s trade war with China curbed the import bill. Fred Katayama reports.

US Annual Trade Deficit Shrinks for First Time in 6 Years

US Annual Trade Deficit Shrinks for First Time in 6 Years
Newsmax

US trade deficit drops 1.7% last year to $616.8 billion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit fell for the first time in six years in 2019 as President Donald Trump hammered China with import taxes.
Seattle Times


