Trump boasts the US economy is the best it's ever been under his watch. Here are 9 charts showing how it compares to the Obama and Bush presidencies.
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () · *At the State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said "our economy is the best its ever been."*
· *But a closer look at the Trump economy reveals a mixed picture on several key fronts.*
· *Here are 9 charts tracking the highs and lows of the Trump, Obama, and Bush economies on key indicators like gross...