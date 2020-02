Facebook has launched additional tools and features for parents to see and control how their children use Messenger Kids, the company's messaging app for children. The social media giant also said it has updated the privacy policy for Messenger Kids. Parents can now access the new features in the Messenger Kids Parent Dashboard in the Facebook iOS and Android apps.

