Thunderbird Entertainment Group opens new animation studio in Los Angeles

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc (CVE:TBRD) (OTCMKTS:THBRF) is opening a new animation studio in Los Angeles in a major expansion of its kids and family division Atomic Cartoons. The new studio’s first project is already in production for a major global broadcaster, Vancouver-based Thunderbird told shareholders on Wednesday. Atomic Cartoons’ new digs in the Burbank area of the city has capacity for 880 crew members across three facilities. The division’s existing facilities in LA will be integrated into the new facility, creating a new production hub. READ: Thunderbird Entertainment kicks off 2020 with record number of viewers Matthew Berkowitz, who is chief creative officer for Thunderbird and Atomic, will lead the new studio with support from Atomic’s vice presidents Aaron Behl and Kristin Cummings. Berkowitz said he is “thrilled” to expand the firm’s LA production footprint. “Similar to our studios in Vancouver and Ottawa, we plan to provide a supportive and creative environment for these tremendously talented individuals to achieve the best work of their careers," Berkowitz said in a statement. "With the ever-increasing industry demand for premium original content, the new studio is a stellar opportunity to work with the amazing animation talent base in LA and partner up with our award-winning creative teams in Canada." Major milestone Thunderbird now operates three studios across North America, including Atomic’s Ottawa animation studio that went from 14 to 90 animators after opening its doors just over a year ago. Its Vancouver studio was established in 1999. "The opening of our third animation studio is another major milestone for Thunderbird and Atomic, allowing greater access to incredible talent and the ability to continue to create premium content across the industry," said Jennifer Twiner McCarron, CEO of Thunderbird and Atomic Cartoons. Twiner McCarron said she was “thrilled” at the success of Thunderbird and Atomic. "Our new LA studio will continue to build on the success of our last three years in LA and I am beyond thrilled about what is ahead for Thunderbird, not only at our new LA hub, but across the entire company." Atomic’s LA team is currently adapting the New York Times bestselling children’s book “Princesses Wear Pants”, “Eerie Elementary” and a series in collaboration with global lifestyle brand tokidoki, as well as other projects yet to be announced. Contact Angela at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas 👓 View full article

