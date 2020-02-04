Australia central bank looks to rid Visa, Mastercard of debit payments edge

Australian regulators will consider intervening to stop banks from automatically directing "tap-and-go" card payments through the world's largest payment processors Visa and Mastercard Inc., the central bank said on Wednesday.



Recent related news from verified sources Australia Retains Record Low Interest Rate Australia's central bank maintained its interest rate on Tuesday, as policymakers see gradual progress in inflation reaching target and towards full employment....

RTTNews 1 week ago



Australia could intervene to unwind Visa, Mastercard preferential payment structure Australian regulators would consider intervening to stop banks from automatically directing "tap-and-go" card payments through the world's largest payment...

Reuters India 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this