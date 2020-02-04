Global  

Australia central bank looks to rid Visa, Mastercard of debit payments edge

Reuters India Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Australian regulators will consider intervening to stop banks from automatically directing "tap-and-go" card payments through the world's largest payment processors Visa and Mastercard Inc., the central bank said on Wednesday.
