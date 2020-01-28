Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > LinkedIn CEO steps aside after 11 years, says time is right

LinkedIn CEO steps aside after 11 years, says time is right

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The LinkedIn professional networking service is getting a new CEO.

Jeff Weiner will become executive chairman after 11 years as CEO of the Microsoft-owned business. Ryan Roslansky, senior vice president of product, will become CEO as of June 1.

Weiner said the timing felt right personally and professionally, with a ready successor. He said he sees his new role as similar to how LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman helped him.

"He was there to help ensure that I was going to be successful," Weiner said in a video posted by LinkedIn. "So I'd like to replicate this process."

Weiner said he would still be available to represent the company and help with product or strategy reviews.

Roslansky said LinkedIn's priority of serving the world's professionals isn't going to change.

LinkedIn is a social network for workers and job seekers. Recruiters use it to find new hires. It has about 645 million members, compared with 33 million when Weiner joined LinkedIn as CEO in 2008.

Microsoft bought the company for $26 billion in 2016. LinkedIn made up almost 6% of Microsoft revenue over the past six months.

Roslansky has been at LinkedIn for more than 10 years. He will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and join Microsoft's senior leadership team.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Majority of Americans are fed up with companies selling their private data [Video]Majority of Americans are fed up with companies selling their private data

Half of Americans know they were victims in a large data breach, according to new research.  The study of 2,000 people examined the concerns people have when it comes to their personal data..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LinkedIn CEO steps aside after 11 years, says time is right

Jeff Weiner will become executive chairman after 11 years as CEO of the Microsoft-owned business. Ryan Roslansky, senior vice president of product, will become...
IndiaTimes

LinkedIn CEO steps aside after 11 years

Jeff Weiner will become executive chairman after 11 years as CEO of the Microsoft-owned business. Ryan Roslansky, senior vice president of product, will become...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.