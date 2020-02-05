Global  

Alert: Istanbul governor raises injury toll to 52 after plane skids on Istanbul runway, breaks into pieces

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020
ANKARA, Istanbul (AP) — Istanbul governor raises injury toll to 52 after plane skids on Istanbul runway, breaks into pieces.
 A plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces. Authorities have said at least 52 passengers were injured in the incident.

A plane flying into Istanbul&apos;s Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway and crashed on Wednesday but there were no fatalities, Turkish Transport Minister Cahit Turhan said...

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Istanbul governor: At least 21 people injured after plane skidded off runway and broke into pieces.
A plane skidded off the runway Wednesday as it tried to land in bad weather in Istanbul, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces, killing one person and...
