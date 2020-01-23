Report: Pete Rose requests reinstatement to baseball

Former Cincinnati Reds star Pete Rose has asked Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred to remove his name from the ineligible list. ESPN reports that Rose and his lawyers sent the petition to Manfred’s on Wednesday. It argues that Manfred recently chose not to punish players guilty of breaking several league rules and as a result he should consider ending Rose’s 30.5-year ban from the game for gambling on baseball while managing the Reds. Manfred most recently ruled on Rose’s ban…



