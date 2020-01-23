Global  

Report: Pete Rose requests reinstatement to baseball

bizjournals Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Former Cincinnati Reds star Pete Rose has asked Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred to remove his name from the ineligible list. ESPN reports that Rose and his lawyers sent the petition to Manfred’s on Wednesday. It argues that Manfred recently chose not to punish players guilty of breaking several league rules and as a result he should consider ending Rose’s 30.5-year ban from the game for gambling on baseball while managing the Reds. Manfred most recently ruled on Rose’s ban…
Pete Rose asks for reinstatement, cites Astros and steroids

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pete Rose again asked Major League Baseball to end his lifetime ban, saying the penalty is unfair compared with discipline for steroids...
Seattle Times

