Twenty Seven Co secures $1.6 million for Rover Project exploration

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has secured $1.6 million by way of a two tranche placement to investors priced at 0.65 cents per share. Funds raised will be used to progress exploration at the 100% owned Rover Gold Project in Western Australia. More specifically for: Follow up RC drilling at Creasy 1 gold and Harmonic VMS prospects; A regional airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey targeting VMS mineralisation; and RC drilling of regional targets. Additional regional targets will be generated from the AEM adding to the others already identified along 20 kilometres of prospective gold strike within the Rover Project. Emerging Creasy 1 and Harmonic prospects Several drill holes already have intersected shallow, high-grade gold at Creasy 1 with up to 1-metre at 51 g/t gold. Additionally, at the Harmonic VMS prospect, drilling will be following up recent intersections such as 14 metres at 1.0 g/t gold including 2 metres at 3.3 g/t gold and 21.2 g/t silver from 26 metres. Air survey to target VMS targets A regional 520-line kilometre AEM survey will be conducted over part of the Rover Project primarily aimed at detecting VMS style mineralisation. Infill AEM lines in the vicinity of Creasy 2 and Harmonic VMS prospects will be conducted as part of the program. Further RC drilling is planned to follow up targets generated by the AEM survey and those already identified.


