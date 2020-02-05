Global  

City Council approves 5-year deal with school district on abatements

bizjournals Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The property tax abatement spigot in the city of Cincinnati is about to be turned back on. Cincinnati City Council voted Wednesday night to strike an agreement of at least five years with the Cincinnati Public School District to restart tax breaks for commercial properties, with an option for the city manager to sign up to a seven-year deal. Council approved the deal on a 6-3 vote, with council members Tamaya Dennard, Greg Landsman and Amy Murray voting “no.” Dennard and Landsman are Democrats;…
