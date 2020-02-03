Oil rises, extending gains amid optimism over China coronavirus
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday amid investor optimism over unconfirmed reports of possible advances in combating the coronavirus outbreak in China as a sign fuel demand may rebound in the world's biggest oil importer.
Concerns about the Wuhan coronavirus have rippled far beyond its epicenter in China in recent weeks. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed down nearly 8% on Monday, erasing roughly $400 billion in value. But with no insight into how long the epidemic will last, the damage may become even more...