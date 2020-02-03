Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Oil rises, extending gains amid optimism over China coronavirus

Oil rises, extending gains amid optimism over China coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday amid investor optimism over unconfirmed reports of possible advances in combating the coronavirus outbreak in China as a sign fuel demand may rebound in the world's biggest oil importer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: China's Coronavirus Isn't Just Threatening Humanity, It's Threatening Global Markets

China's Coronavirus Isn't Just Threatening Humanity, It's Threatening Global Markets 00:44

 Concerns about the Wuhan coronavirus have rippled far beyond its epicenter in China in recent weeks. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed down nearly 8% on Monday, erasing roughly $400 billion in value. But with no insight into how long the epidemic will last, the damage may become even more...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Global shares rebound as China markets stabilise [Video]Global shares rebound as China markets stabilise

World markets bounced on Tuesday, with Chinese stocks reversing some of a previous coronavirus-related plunge amid official efforts to soothe nerves over the spreading outbreak, though sentiment..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Coronavirus may prompt OPEC oil output cut [Video]Coronavirus may prompt OPEC oil output cut

Oil prices tumbled Monday as the coronavirus cooled economic activity in China. Now Reuters sources say OPEC may be considering a cut in output. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oil rises a second day in 'relief rally' over China coronavirus

Oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday amid investor optimism over unconfirmed reports of possible advances in combating the coronavirus outbreak in China...
Reuters

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Copper has spoken. Its voice is the loudest of the commodities, and it’s not optimistic for the global economy. The coronavirus--which had by the time of...
OilPrice.com


Tweets about this

BenFrankLedger

Benjamin Franklin’s Ledger 📜📈 Oil rises, extending gains amid optimism over China coronavirus - https://t.co/CUQK3yp81M 10 minutes ago

buletinmalaysia

Buletin Malaysia Oil rises, extending gains amid optimism over China coronavirus https://t.co/tv8nuEq5XD 1 hour ago

StroudsWebs

#TheGoldFinger RT @TradeFloorAudio: Oil rises extending gains amid optimism over China coronavirus ... RTRS Oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday… 2 hours ago

BoneLamb

Lamb Bone RT @Reuters: Oil rises, extending gains amid optimism over China coronavirus https://t.co/K2wPCJEuV4 https://t.co/sm4VdCKDlf 2 hours ago

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO Oil rises, extending gains amid optimism over China coronavirus https://t.co/1iBiBLPXOG https://t.co/17HOcTrYC7 2 hours ago

otani76406584

M1M14B RT @ReutersUK: Oil rises, extending gains amid optimism over China coronavirus https://t.co/dawE0E17To https://t.co/G5SCzLHUFf 2 hours ago

TradeFloorAudio

Trading Floor Audio Oil rises extending gains amid optimism over China coronavirus ... RTRS Oil futures rose for a second day on Thurs… https://t.co/PTfjfeJ80v 2 hours ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Oil rises, extending gains amid optimism over China coronavirus https://t.co/n9cp2CsM0F 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.