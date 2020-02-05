Kia in talks over moving $1.1bn plant from Andhra to Tamil Nadu

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

South Korea's Kia Motors is discussing with Tamil Nadu the possibility of moving a $1.1 billion plant out of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh only months after it fully opened, due to policy changes last year, sources said. Kia was caught off guard in July after the new Andhra govt mandated companies to reserve 75% of all jobs for locals from the state. 👓 View full article

