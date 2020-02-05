Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Kia in talks over moving $1.1bn plant from Andhra to Tamil Nadu

Kia in talks over moving $1.1bn plant from Andhra to Tamil Nadu

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
South Korea's Kia Motors is discussing with Tamil Nadu the possibility of moving a $1.1 billion plant out of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh only months after it fully opened, due to policy changes last year, sources said. Kia was caught off guard in July after the new Andhra govt mandated companies to reserve 75% of all jobs for locals from the state.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Exclusive: Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra Pradesh - sources

South Korea's Kia Motors is discussing with Tamil Nadu the possibility of moving a $1.1 billion plant out of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh only months after it...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

MaheshDM15

Mahesh D M RT @adityakalra: Reuters Exclusive: South Korea's Kia Motors is discussing with the Tamil Nadu the possibility of moving a $1.1 billion Ind… 9 seconds ago

sriniletavadla

శ్రీనివాస్ జనసైనికుడు 🔥 Kia Motors in talks over moving $1.1 billion plant out of Andhra Pradesh: Report https://t.co/xfZlCHnGRJ via @indiatoday 42 seconds ago

doctorrao

Dr.T.V.Rao MD Exclusive: Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion plant to another... https://t.co/Fk7eAj1nZT 43 seconds ago

Cbnarmyvizag

CBN ARMY VIZAG Kia In Talks Over Moving $1.1 Billion India Plant Out Of Andhra Pradesh https://t.co/dJpuQT0re3 2 minutes ago

akulasaisandeep

Sai Sandeep Akula RT @legend_celeb: Source : NASDAQ not SAKSHI https://t.co/bvn76BnMQo https://t.co/NOqhJkR5ch 2 minutes ago

Sunsayzz

Sunil RT @ReutersIndia: EXCLUSIVE: South Korea's Kia Motors is discussing with Tamil Nadu the possibility of moving a $1.1 billion India plant ou… 2 minutes ago

rab9604

RAB RT @energyinfrapos1: .@KiaMotorsIN in talks over moving $1.1 billion plant to another Indian state - sources https://t.co/UKorJIOs44 2 minutes ago

chakravarthy007

Sree @ANI And his words are true🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, only jaffas believe him https://t.co/Fl0gBflalE 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.