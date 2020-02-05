Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > US Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

US Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

Khaleej Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The Senate's 53-47 vote on the second article of impeachment brought the proceedings to an end.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Acquits Trump On Impeachment Charges, Rejecting Calls For His Removal In Trial

Senate Acquits Trump On Impeachment Charges, Rejecting Calls For His Removal In Trial 04:50

 The Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, bringing an end to a five-month saga that began with a whistleblower's complaint and culminated in just the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protestors rally against impeachment trial verdict [Video]Protestors rally against impeachment trial verdict

A rally took place earlier on Wednesday in Baltimore's McKeldin Square to protest the Senate's decision to acquit President Trump.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:39Published

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2/5: CBS Evening News

Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges; Kobe Bryant remembered by fan who met him through Make-a-Wish
CBS News

U.S Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of both charges in his impeachment trial as it found him not guilty of obstructing Congress, as had...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comNews24SBSNew Zealand HeraldNPR

Tweets about this

ATruePain

Michael W Schuler RT @ProudlyChaotic: NOW WE MADE HISTORY! Let it be known that forever more Trump will be ACQUITTED! Senate acquits Trump on abuse of power… 8 seconds ago

thaiparampil

thaiparampil US Senate acquits Trump of all impeachment charges https://t.co/iKo4vxk1IK 11 seconds ago

urkude_shivam

Shivam Urkude No Impeachment: Senate Acquits US President Donald Trump of All Charges in Historic Vote | Earth Indian https://t.co/igBpAFH4R0 29 seconds ago

C_W_UK

Christopher White UK #Trump acquitted: Senate ends #impeachment saga https://t.co/V2qnygast8 30 seconds ago

ColoradoBionde

ColoradoBionde RT @BoSnerdley: Senate acquits Trump, ending impeachment saga https://t.co/yydlwMik2O 31 seconds ago

I_Am_Ednas

CHINO RT @NationBreaking: US SENATE acquits President Donald Trump of all charges, effectively bringing his impeachment process to an end. https:… 35 seconds ago

Keshava58846465

Keshava Keshava Blackmailing the WORLD by US Senators is UN BEARABLE 😂😂.Not Guilty: US Senate acquits Donald Trump of impeachment… https://t.co/lW9HZrQ0fR 48 seconds ago

sunny_adeyemo

Sunday Adeyemo RT @chronicle_ng: Trump acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial https://t.co/pfSRgXN2Ye https://t.co/IbNMEdoecD 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.