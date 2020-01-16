Global  

China says to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports

Reuters India Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
China said on Thursday it will halve tariffs on some goods imported from the United States starting from 1:01 p.m. local time (0501 GMT) on Feb. 14 and reiterated it hopes it can work with Washington to eventually scrap all tariffs in bilateral trade.
