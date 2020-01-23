Global  

Alert: China cuts tariffs on $75 billion of imports from US in response to American tariff reduction in trade truce

Thursday, 6 February 2020
BEIJING (AP) — China cuts tariffs on $75 billion of imports from US in response to American tariff reduction in trade truce.
News video: China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as virus risks grow

China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as virus risks grow 01:33

 China on Thursday said it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. goods last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 deal. Ciara Lee reports

China cuts tariffs on £57.8bn of US imports in trade truce

China has cut tariffs on 75 billion dollars (£57.8 billion) of US imports in a trade truce with Washington as Beijing struggles with a costly virus outbreak.
European Shares Rise After China Tariff Cut Announcement

European stocks advanced on Thursday as fears related to the coronavirus eased, a clutch of positive data pointed to strength in the U.S. economy and China said...
