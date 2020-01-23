Alert: China cuts tariffs on $75 billion of imports from US in response to American tariff reduction in trade truce

China has cut tariffs on 75 billion dollars (£57.8 billion) of US imports in a trade truce with Washington as Beijing struggles with a costly virus outbreak.

European Shares Rise After China Tariff Cut Announcement European stocks advanced on Thursday as fears related to the coronavirus eased, a clutch of positive data pointed to strength in the U.S. economy and China said...

RTTNews 9 hours ago Also reported by • The Age

