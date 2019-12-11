Global  

No cut again: RBI leaves repo rate unchanged at 5.15%

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The RBI kept repo rate unchanged for the second consecutive time at 5.15 per cent and reverse repo rate at 4.90 per cent in its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy meet. It also decided to continue with its accommodative stance. The central bank has pegged GDP growth for 2020-21 at 6 per cent. It also anticipates inflation to remain elevated in short-run.
