Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Flights resume at Istanbul airport after plane crash kills 3

Flights resume at Istanbul airport after plane crash kills 3

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
ISTANBUL (AP) — Flights resumed Thursday at an Istanbul airport after a Turkish airliner skidded off a runway, killing three people and injuring 180 others.

Sabiha Gokcen Airport restarted operations at around 4 a.m. (0100 GMT) though delays and cancellations continued.

On Wednesday evening, a Boeing 737 operated by low-cost Pegasus Airline landed from Izmir on Turkey's western coast during strong winds and heavy rain and overshot the runway. It skidded about 50 to 60 meters (165 to 200 feet) before it dropped into the ditch from a height of about 30 meters (98 feet), according to the city's governor, Ali Yerlikaya.

The plane, carrying 177 passengers and six crew members, broke up into three parts upon impact. The plane was 11 years old, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.

Yerlikaya, speaking early Thursday, said all those injured were stable and four people showed “medium” injury levels.

The passengers included 22 people from 12 countries.

Pegasus Airlines changed its logo on Twitter to a blackened version in a sign of mourning, and said its "priority is to support the relatives and friends who have lost loved ones.” The company is majority-owned by Turkish billionaire Sevket Sabanci and his family, with 34.5% of shares floating in stock exchange Borsa Istanbul. Its fleet of 83 planes fly to more than 100 destinations.

Police guarded the wreckage Thursday morning.

Another Pegasus Airlines plane skidded off the runway at the same airport in Istanbul on Jan. 7, causing the temporary closure of the airport. There were no injuries.

In January 2018, another Boeing 737 in the Pegasus fleet slid off a runway at Trabzon Airport in northeastern Turkey. The plane came to rest in the dirt above the Black Sea with its nose pointed toward the water. No one was injured.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Dozens injured as plane skids off Istanbul airport runway

Dozens injured as plane skids off Istanbul airport runway 06:09

 The plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from Turkey's western province of Izmir.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Horrifying footage of plane SNAPPED in half at Istanbul airport leaving 52 injured [Video]Horrifying footage of plane SNAPPED in half at Istanbul airport leaving 52 injured

The shocking footage is seen at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen airport on Wednesday (February 5) as a plane skids off the runway and snaps in two. "We drove on the road, it was raining heavily and we..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul leaving passengers injured [Video]Plane skids off runway in Istanbul leaving passengers injured

A plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces. Authorities have said at least 52 passengers were injured in the incident.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Flights resume at Istanbul airport after plane crash kills 3

ISTANBUL (AP) — Flights resumed Thursday at an Istanbul airport after a Turkish airliner skidded off a runway, killing three people and injuring dozens. Sabiha...
Seattle Times

Video: Plane skids off Istanbul runway, breaks into pieces

The airport was shut down and flights were being diverted to Istanbul's main airport.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.comIndiaTimesReutersHindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.