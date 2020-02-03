Britain seeking far-reaching tariff cuts in post Brexit U.S. trade deal

Global  

Reuters Thursday, 6 February 2020
Britain is seeking far-reaching reductions in tariffs in a trade deal with the United States, trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday, setting out the broad aims of her post-Brexit push to secure new free trade agreements.
 The European Union and Britain clashed over a post-Brexit trade deal on Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he need not sign up to the bloc&apos;s rules and Brussels warns of tariffs and quotas unless he does. Francesca Lynagh reports.

