Britain seeking far-reaching tariff cuts in post Brexit U.S. trade deal
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Britain is seeking far-reaching reductions in tariffs in a trade deal with the United States, trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday, setting out the broad aims of her post-Brexit push to secure new free trade agreements.
The European Union and Britain clashed over a post-Brexit trade deal on Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he need not sign up to the bloc's rules and Brussels warns of tariffs and quotas unless he does. Francesca Lynagh reports.