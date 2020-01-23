China's biggest liquefied gas importer suspends some contracts as virus spreads

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), the country's biggest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has suspended contracts with at least three suppliers amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus , two sources said on Thursday. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published None Of Your Business: Trade Fairs Abruptly Close In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak 00:37 More than two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been postponed. According to Reuters, the cancellations are in response to the spread of the China coronavirus. The shuttered events have closed doors to billions of dollars worth of deals that would have been signed in the...