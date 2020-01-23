Global  

China's biggest liquefied gas importer suspends some contracts as virus spreads

Reuters India Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), the country's biggest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has suspended contracts with at least three suppliers amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus, two sources said on Thursday.
News video: None Of Your Business: Trade Fairs Abruptly Close In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

None Of Your Business: Trade Fairs Abruptly Close In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak 00:37

 More than two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been postponed. According to Reuters, the cancellations are in response to the spread of the China coronavirus. The shuttered events have closed doors to billions of dollars worth of deals that would have been signed in the...

Global markets: virus fears keep stocks red [Video]Global markets: virus fears keep stocks red

World shares fell on Thursday, led by the biggest decline in Chinese stocks in more than eight months, as concern mounted about the spread of a deadly virus in China. David Pollard reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published


Global gas market in crisis as China rebuffs imports

Second-largest importer of liquefied natural gas triggers ‘force majeure’ on some contracts
FT.com

China’s Top LNG Buyer Refuses Cargoes Amid Virus Outbreak

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), the country’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has declared force majeure on deliveries of LNG...
OilPrice.com

