China's biggest liquefied gas importer suspends some contracts as virus spreads
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), the country's biggest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has suspended contracts with at least three suppliers amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus, two sources said on Thursday.
More than two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been postponed.
According to Reuters, the cancellations are in response to the spread of the China coronavirus.
The shuttered events have closed doors to billions of dollars worth of deals that would have been signed in the...