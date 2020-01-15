China slashes tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods including soybeans and cars
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () · *China on Thursday announced it would reduce tariffs on thousands of American products.*
· *The move signaled intentions to implement an interim trade agreement with the US as a costly virus epidemic escalated.*
· *China said retaliatory tariffs would be reduced on $75 billion worth of US products, including soybeans, oil,...
The United States and China announced an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. goods and services, defusing an 18-month conflict between..