China slashes tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods including soybeans and cars

Business Insider Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
China slashes tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods including soybeans and cars· *China on Thursday announced it would reduce tariffs on thousands of American products.*
· *The move signaled intentions to implement an interim trade agreement with the US as a costly virus epidemic escalated.*
· *China said retaliatory tariffs would be reduced on $75 billion worth of US products, including soybeans, oil,...
News video: China To Cut Tariffs In Half On $75 Billion Worth Of U.S. Goods

China To Cut Tariffs In Half On $75 Billion Worth Of U.S. Goods 01:25

 The Chinese Ministry of Finance said retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. goods will be reduced from 10% to 5% and on others from 5% to 2.5%.

China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as virus risks grow [Video]China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as virus risks grow

China on Thursday said it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. goods last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 deal. Ciara Lee reports

Trump calls U.S.-China relationship 'best it's ever been' [Video]Trump calls U.S.-China relationship 'best it's ever been'

The United States and China announced an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. goods and services, defusing an 18-month conflict between..

Futures Point To Positive Open For Wall Street

The impact of Corona virus outbreak in China and other countries is widening. The disease that killed 565 people infected more than 28 thousand people in more...
China Cuts Tariffs on $75 Billion in U.S. Goods. That Was the Easy Part.

The move signals Beijing’s intention to fulfill a trade pact with Washington, but it must make big purchases of American products while dealing with the...
