Ohio craft brewers push to modernize state beer laws

bizjournals Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Ohio’s craft brewers want to straighten out some of the state’s beer laws. The Ohio Craft Brewers Association is working with Anheuser-Busch, Miller-Coors, Diageo and the Wholesale Beer and Wine Association of Ohio to clarify several points in state laws pertaining to beer and breweries. “Broadly, we’re looking for ways to modernize the beer laws in Ohio,” said Justin Hemminger, deputy director for the craft brewers association. “There are some issues where I think we have some common…
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5
News video: Buckeye Built: Great Lakes Brewing Company brews up changes for 2020 in crowded craft beer market

Buckeye Built: Great Lakes Brewing Company brews up changes for 2020 in crowded craft beer market 03:16

 As part of the News 5 Cleveland Buckeye Built series, reporter Meg Shaw went behind the scenes of the state's oldest microbrewery: Great Lakes Brewing Company.

