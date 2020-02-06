Global  

New 737 MAX software flaw found during tests; Boeing sticks to return timeline

Reuters Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Flight testers discovered another flaw in the software of Boeing Co's grounded 737 MAX, the plane that suffered two fatal crashes, though the company and the top U.S. aviation regulator said on Thursday the issue most likely could be fixed without extending the target date for the plane's return to service.
Boeing finds new software bug on 737 Max as key test flight nears

The new software problem could complicate Boeing's efforts to return the Max to service by mid-2020.
The Age


