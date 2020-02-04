The Rolling Stones are coming to Dallas in 2020

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

You've got the sun, you've got the moon, and now you'll get the Rolling Stones, Dallas! The iconic rock group will be touring across the U.S. this summer, and Dallas is one of just two Texas cities on the list for the NO FILTER tour. The Stones will roll into town on May 29 to perform at the Cotton Bowl Stadium. They'll be in Austin on May 24 at Circuit of the Americas, if the Dallas date doesn't work for you. In total, the band will only make 15 tour stops across the country


