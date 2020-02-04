Global  

The Rolling Stones are coming to Dallas in 2020

bizjournals Thursday, 6 February 2020
You've got the sun, you've got the moon, and now you'll get the Rolling Stones, Dallas! The iconic rock group will be touring across the U.S. this summer, and Dallas is one of just two Texas cities on the list for the NO FILTER tour.  The Stones will roll into town on May 29 to perform at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.  They'll be in Austin on May 24 at Circuit of the Americas, if the Dallas date doesn't work for you.  In total, the band will only make 15 tour stops across the country So how can…
 Rumors are swirling across the 716 that the legendary band will make a stop in the area this year.

KENS5

KENS 5 The Rolling Stones are officially coming back to Texas in 2020 https://t.co/CCDJJZebe5 5 hours ago

AmberOwens18

Amber Deese Owens The Rolling Stones are coming to Dallas in 2020 https://t.co/ptDLmlNod8 6 hours ago

TheSiouxzy

Siouxzy Ferris🍸 I usually pass on shows at a big stadium/arena but The Rolling Stones are coming to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas in Ma… https://t.co/s3ierQywvS 9 hours ago

KHOU

KHOU 11 News Houston The Rolling Stones are officially coming back to Texas in 2020 https://t.co/33gCtrpMzU #KHOU 10 hours ago

gnataIie

Nat The Rolling Stones are coming to Dallas ... I must go 12 hours ago

12NewsNow

12NewsNow The iconic rock group will be touring across the U.S. this summer, and Dallas and Austin are the only Texas cities… https://t.co/Cu2iuqeaKt 12 hours ago

SeanieCuse

Sean View RT @wfaa: You can't always get what you want... but this summer you can, Stones fans! 🎸 https://t.co/FziqhHC9Id 13 hours ago

snddev

SND Dev Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Valentine's Day. https://t.co/FJ89f0AUr2 13 hours ago

