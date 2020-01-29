What it's like to fly British Airways nonstop from Pittsburgh to London
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Ever since I covered the landing of the first British Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Pittsburgh last April, I've wanted to take the jet to London. Earlier this month, I did just that, flying nonstop from Pittsburgh International Airport to London's Heathrow Airport. Enough people I've spoken to were interested in hearing about my experience that I figured I'd show readers what it's like to fly on British Airways Flight 170, a four-times-a-week service. It leaves Pittsburgh at 9:35 p.m. EST and…