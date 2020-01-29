Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > What it's like to fly British Airways nonstop from Pittsburgh to London

What it's like to fly British Airways nonstop from Pittsburgh to London

bizjournals Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Ever since I covered the landing of the first British Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Pittsburgh last April, I've wanted to take the jet to London. Earlier this month, I did just that, flying nonstop from Pittsburgh International Airport to London's Heathrow Airport. Enough people I've spoken to were interested in hearing about my experience that I figured I'd show readers what it's like to fly on British Airways Flight 170, a four-times-a-week service. It leaves Pittsburgh at 9:35 p.m. EST and…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

British Airways suspends all flights to Beijing and Shanghai [Video]British Airways suspends all flights to Beijing and Shanghai

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai [Video]British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai. The ban is in response to the coronavirus outbreak and will be in effect until March...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

British Airways records fastest ever New York-London flight at more than 800mph, as Storm Ciara ...

British Airways records fastest ever New York-London flight at more than 800mph, as Storm Ciara ...A British Airways flight has likely broken the fastest-ever subsonic New York to London crossing time after reaching speeds of more than 800mph. ...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.