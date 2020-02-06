Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > These are the Best Real Estate Deals and Dealmakers of the Year Award honorees

These are the Best Real Estate Deals and Dealmakers of the Year Award honorees

bizjournals Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A group of judges have selected the projects being honored as part of our annual Best Real Estate Deals Awards scheduled for March 12. The honorees are comprised across various categories, including best office acquisition, best retail leases in both the city and suburbs, best multifamily development and best hospitality project. We will also name the best deal of the year. The Philadelphia Business Journal will announce the first place winner across all of the categories at the March 12 event…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

VFX Artist Breaks Down This Year's Best Visual Effects Nominees [Video]VFX Artist Breaks Down This Year's Best Visual Effects Nominees

Kevin Baillie, Creative Director & Sr. VFX Supervisor for Method Studios, talks through this year's Oscar nominees for Best Visual Effects -- 1917, Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, The Lion King, and..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 17:30Published

Top 10 YouTubers That Could Win an Oscar [Video]Top 10 YouTubers That Could Win an Oscar

If there's anyone who could get the Academy to like and subscribe, it's these YouTubers! For this list, we’re looking at YouTubers whose skills working in and/or adjacent to Hollywood could one day..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

High-end deals: Arrowood Lane in Orchard Park

A total of 18 high-end real-estate deals were registered on Arrowood Lane in Orchard Park during the past decade, according to a Business First analysis of...
bizjournals

The Collective Realty in Los Angeles Wins Best L.A. Real Estate Agency for the Third Time

The Collective Realty in Los Angeles Wins Best L.A. Real Estate Agency for the Third Time*LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 /* Anthony Vulin's real estate firm, The Collective, has won Best LA Real Estate Agency for the third...
Accesswire


Tweets about this

loukwok

Louis Kwok These are the Best Real Estate Deals and Dealmakers of the Year Award honorees https://t.co/sQ6reMIo98 34 minutes ago

gowdyfinancial

Gowdy Financial Grp These are the Best Real Estate Deals and Dealmakers of the Year Award honorees https://t.co/NZ9BOKXnab 34 minutes ago

BayMountCapital

Bay Mountain Capital Add these books to your library 📚 for a new perspective on real estate investing: https://t.co/xXLEZc0hib… https://t.co/9wxleshIV8 1 hour ago

FREauction

Future_ofRealEstate Should you only buy where you live? @davidgreene24 doesn't think so. Have a look at his thoughts, along with other… https://t.co/AMxCKf1iBU 3 hours ago

Hlenhall

Heather Hall Real estate investing is a not always easy, but these investments paid off like crazy! Check out the ten best real… https://t.co/oSFdxAP5Ms 4 hours ago

ImranUsafzai

Standup for Champion @dcislamabad Or they lost hope 🤔..school fees mafia ..aarhti middleman mafia ..inflation ..societies mafia..real es… https://t.co/tYpW1gUhzZ 4 hours ago

ptimaGlobalSer1

Óptima Global Services Our specialized sectors are commercial malls, office buildings, capital markets, and real estate management. All of… https://t.co/idv85FSTKh 6 hours ago

AndreaDoremus

Andrea Doremus Cuetara RT @PowersTricia: I keep seeing real estate agents post about their company for "100 best places to work". If the company does not pay for… 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.