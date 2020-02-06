These are the Best Real Estate Deals and Dealmakers of the Year Award honorees

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A group of judges have selected the projects being honored as part of our annual Best Real Estate Deals Awards scheduled for March 12. The honorees are comprised across various categories, including best office acquisition, best retail leases in both the city and suburbs, best multifamily development and best hospitality project. We will also name the best deal of the year. The Philadelphia Business Journal will announce the first place winner across all of the categories at the March 12 event… 👓 View full article

