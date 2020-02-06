EBC grows with acquisition of another payroll company

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

EBC HR & Payroll Solutions said Thursday it has acquired ComputerSearch Corporation. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Amherst-based ComputerSearch was founded in 1967. It provides payroll services, time and attendance, and parking control systems to over 3,000 clients in Western New York. EBC HR & Payroll Solutions was founded in 2004 and operates on Ohio Street where it manages all aspects of human resources and payroll. Brian Donovan, president and CEO,will continue in that role under the…


