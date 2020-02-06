Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > EBC grows with acquisition of another payroll company

EBC grows with acquisition of another payroll company

bizjournals Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
EBC HR & Payroll Solutions said Thursday it has acquired ComputerSearch Corporation. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Amherst-based ComputerSearch was founded in 1967. It provides payroll services, time and attendance, and parking control systems to over 3,000 clients in Western New York. EBC HR & Payroll Solutions was founded in 2004 and operates on Ohio Street where it manages all aspects of human resources and payroll. Brian Donovan, president and CEO,will continue in that role under the…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.