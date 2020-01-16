A step ahead? Nike’s Vaporfly shoe changing marathon game

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

To pick the favorites in this year's Olympic marathon, just glance at the shoes of the runners on the starting line.



Anyone wearing Nike's Vaporfly model may already have a head start.



The shoe has shaken up distance running since the world’s largest sports apparel company introduced it four years ago, with technology credited for helping runners shave minutes off their times. To some, the advances are an exciting revolution. Others have called it “technology doping” that risks reducing marathons to a shoe competition.



“Running is so simple. That's why people love it so much. Now we have a shoe that is blurring that," said Geoff Burns, a runner and Ph.D candidate at the University of Michigan's School of Kinesiology.



The controversy prompted World Athletics, the sport’s governing body, to issue its most stringent shoe regulations in decades ahead of the Tokyo Games. But the Vaporfly escaped a ban, and the debate continues.



Now, Nike has a new racing shoe that also squeaks by the new rules: The Air Zoom Alphafly Next%, which was unveiled at a flashy fashion show in New York on Wednesday night. Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya wore a prototype of the shoe when he ran the world's first sub-2-hour marathon in an unofficial race in October.



Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei was also in a version of the shoe when she set the world record for women in Chicago last year. Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya wore a version of Vaporfly when he won the New York Marathon in November. All three of the men’s marathon medalists at the 2016 Rio Olympics laced up a version of the shoe as well.



Vaporfly shoes have become a common sight at marathons all over, easily spotted with their neon green or pink hue.



Many marathoners are gladly paying the $250 price tag on Nike’s website — and sometimes... 👓 View full article

