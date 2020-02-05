Global  

A GOP lawmaker copied Nancy Pelosi and ripped up a Democratic resolution critical of a Trump healthcare proposal

Business Insider Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A GOP lawmaker copied Nancy Pelosi and ripped up a Democratic resolution critical of a Trump healthcare proposal· *A Republican congressman in the House on Thursday tore up a Democratic resolution critical of a proposed regulatory change introduced by the Trump administration on healthcare.*
· *GOP Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan copied House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to express his anger at the resolution, which would criticize Trump's...
Pelosi rips Trump State of the Union speech in half

Pelosi rips Trump State of the Union speech in halfUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a wordless reaction to President Trump's combative State of the Union Speech on Tuesday — she tore her copy of it in half at...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.comReuters

Dem-controlled House votes to kill GOP resolution condemning Pelosi for ripping up Trump's speech

The House on Thursday voted to table a Republican-led resolution to condemn House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for ripping up a copy of President Trump’s...
FOXNews.com


