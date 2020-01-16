Global  

Food, energy prices drive inflation higher

Bangkok Post Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Consumer prices, a gauge of headline inflation, rose to an eight-month high in January, driven by higher raw food and energy prices.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Sudan economic policy fails to rein in food prices [Video]Sudan economic policy fails to rein in food prices

Protests over the economy eventually led to the fall of Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir. But the pound continues to fall – and prices continue to rise.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

High Retail Inflation Doesn't Warrant Higher Interest Rates Mint Wide Angle [Video]High Retail Inflation Doesn't Warrant Higher Interest Rates Mint Wide Angle

High Retail Inflation Doesn't Warrant Higher Interest Rates Mint Wide Angle

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 03:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Food, energy spur January inflation

Bangkok Post

German Inflation At 6-month High; Unemployment Falls Unexpectedly

Germany's consumer price inflation climbed to its highest level in six months in January, driven by energy prices, while unemployment decreased unexpectedly,...
RTTNews

