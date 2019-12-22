Global  

Boeing’s Starliner space capsule had second software glitch during December test flight

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
NASA safety officials said Boeing's Starliner spacecraft suffered a second software problem, forcing Boeing officials to scramble and fix what could have caused what one official called a "catastrophic spacecraft failure."
