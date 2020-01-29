Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > India rice rates hit four-month high; traders wary as coronavirus spreads

India rice rates hit four-month high; traders wary as coronavirus spreads

Reuters India Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Rice export prices in India edged up to the highest level in more than four months this week, helped by healthy demand from African countries, while markets in Thailand and Vietnam grapple with the new coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

India among top 30 countries at 'high risk' from coronavirus spread: Study

India is among the top 30 countries at "high-risk" from the spread of the deadly coronavirus, according to a study based on the number of air travellers...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

KellyAlspals

chris kelly RT @ACOMRB: India's rice export prices scaled a near four-month peak this week on increased demand from buyers in Africa, in anticipation… 2 days ago

ACOMRB

RitaBuyse India's rice export prices scaled a near four-month peak this week on increased demand from buyers in Africa, in a… https://t.co/RS6T6fZUFJ 3 days ago

majid7_abdul

majid abdul RT @ACOMRB: #Asia #Rice * #Bangladesh steps up efforts to stabilize domestic prices * #Thai prices ease slightly, Vietnamese rates unchange… 1 week ago

ACOMRB

RitaBuyse #Asia #Rice * #Bangladesh steps up efforts to stabilize domestic prices * #Thai prices ease slightly, Vietnamese ra… https://t.co/kW4pzOT2lx 1 week ago

oxygrain

Ali Oxygrain INDIA NON-BASMATI RICE FOB FIRM India’s rice export prices scaled a near four-month peak this week on increased dem… https://t.co/EWg4Sg4DiD 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.