January US jobs report may provide clarity amid disruptions

SeattlePI.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — With China's viral outbreak disrupting trade and Boeing's troubles weighing on American factories, the January U.S. jobs report on Friday may provide timely evidence of the U.S. economy's enduring health.

Economists estimate that employers added 161,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate remained at a 50-year low of 3.5%, according to data provider FactSet. That pace of hiring would be weaker than the monthly average of the past two years yet still more than enough to reduce unemployment over time.

The closely watched jobs report comes in the same week that President Donald Trump boasted of his economic record in his State of the Union address, previewing a central campaign theme in his re-election bid.

Friday's hiring figures may call into question some of the president's triumphalism about the job market under his watch. Along with January's hiring data, the Labor Department is expected to report that the United States had 500,000 fewer jobs in March 2019 than previously estimated. That would be a relatively small change in an economy with 150 million jobs. But it would still indicate that there was less hiring in the 12 months that ended in March, at a time of robust economic growth, than had been assumed.

“It takes a little bloom off the rose,” said Joe Brusuelas, an economist at RSM, a tax advisory and consulting firm.

The change stems from annual revisions the government makes after receiving a count of total jobs from tax records, which are released with a delay. Sharp revisions, like those expected on Friday, typically mean that the government didn't precisely estimate how many new companies were started or how many went out of business.

Preliminary results released in August suggest that the revisions largely reflect ways...
