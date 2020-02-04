Global  

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam quits after spying scandal

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Credit Suisse said on Friday it had accepted Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam's resignation following a spying scandal. The Zurich-based bank said he would be replaced by Thomas Gottstein, the head of the bank's Swiss business.
News video: Credit Suisse also spied on Greenpeace - newspaper

Credit Suisse also spied on Greenpeace - newspaper 01:17

 Credit Suisse, which has faced a scandal related to spying on senior executives, also conducted espionage against Greenpeace, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reports. Ciara Lee reports.

