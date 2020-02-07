From black swan to bubble: as virus concerns fade, investors worry about a melt-up Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

When worries over the coronavirus shook U.S. stocks out of a period of quiet trading last week, investors wondered if the outbreak was the “Black Swan” event that would trigger a sharp decline. Less than a week later, talk has turned instead to a market melt-up. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this