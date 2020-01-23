Global  

Hong Kong Airlines to cut 400 jobs, ask employees to take unpaid leave: SCMP

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020
Hong Kong Airlines will slash 400 jobs as the coronavirus outbreak adds to financial troubles for the carrier, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing two sources familiar with the plan.
American Airlines To Suspend Flights To, From Hong Kong

American Airlines To Suspend Flights To, From Hong Kong

 The suspension will be through March 27th.

Health workers protest outside government offices in Hong Kong over deadly coronavirus

Health workers gathered outside the Central Government Offices in Admiralty on Wednesday (February 5) to demand dialogue with Hong Kong's Chief Executive, Carrie Lam.

Hong Kong hospital ramps up hygiene measures after coronavirus outbreak

After the outbreak of the coronavirus from the Chinese mainland Hong Kong's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has escalated their hygiene measures today (January 23).

Cathay Pacific asks employees to take unpaid leave as virus hits demand

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has asked all its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave in coming months as it battles a fall in demand...
Cathay Pacific asks employees to take unpaid leave as coronavirus hits demand

The Hong Kong airline wants 27,000 staff to take three weeks off; leave not mandatory
