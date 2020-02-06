We choose to go to the markets: SpaceX charts IPO for Starlink satellite business

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

SpaceX, the rocket company owned by Tesla boss Elon Musk, will go ahead with an initial public offer of its Starlink satellite business in the coming years, but the launch of a highly competitive broadband offer is not likely to be far, far away. Starlink, which is creating a ‘constellation’ of satellites in a low orbit around the Earth by launching batches of 60 microsatellites at a time, expects to be able to provide high-speed internet access around the globe by the end of the year. READ: Space is the place... for capitalism Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operating officer of privately owned SpaceX, said Starlink was the “right kind of business that we can go ahead and take public”. He said the satellite arm was “likely” to IPO in future, Bloomberg reported from a private event in the US hosted by JPMorgan, while the company confirmed to Reuters that a listing would be not for several years. Musk has said that SpaceX is not suitable for a public listing as the company’s goals do not align with shareholders, with the CEO confirming that an IPO would only happen when its rockets are successfully operating trips to Mars. Telecoms business by the end of the year Launching a consumer ‘space broadband’ product is designed to generate enough money for Musk to complete his real dream of sending humans to live on Earth’s neighbouring planet. At the end of January, via its Falcon 9 rocket, SpaceX launched another batch of 60 Starlink satellites to take its total above 240 and Shotwell said the company expects a planned four additional launches to deliver global coverage by the end of the year. He said Starlink’s low-latency, high-bandwidth broadband will cost “less than what you are paying now for about five to 10 times the speed you are getting”. Other telecoms companies better watch out, said Neil Wilson at Markets.com. “I wouldn’t put anything beyond Musk these days. I think he’s brought a huge swathe of hitherto sceptical bods in the investment community around in the last six months, so there will be demand for this IPO. “This could give other telecoms firms a run for their money but as ever there are execution risks.” 👓 View full article

